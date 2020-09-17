ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives say, over the past couple of months, they have arrested three men suspected of trying to meet underage girls for sex in Roseville.

Roseville police say the men engaged in extremely explicit conversations online with undercover detectives posing as girls. Detectives allege that the contact was initiated by the suspects.

Detectives say one arrest happened back on Aug. 20. The suspect, 60-year-old Edward Prescott, had arranged to meet with someone he thought was a girl at a hotel along Harding Boulevard in Roseville. After booking a room, he was confronted by detectives and arrested.

Prescott had also allegedly agreed to give the girl he thought he was meeting methamphetamine. Detectives say they discovered meth and paraphernalia on him when he was arrested.

In another arrest, Roseville police say 46-year-old David Ballou had agreed to meet a girl on Aug. 27 somewhere in Roseville but didn’t follow through. However, due to the explicit nature of the conversation, detectives followed up and served a search warrant at Ballou’s home on Wednesday. He was then arrested on charges of arranging a meeting with a minor for a lewd purpose, as well as other related charges.

No details about the third man arrested have been released by police.