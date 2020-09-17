SONORA (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Sonora late Wednesday night.

Sonora police say, just before midnight, they got a report about shots fired in the area of School Street. Officers got to the scene within a minute, but no one was immediately found in the area.

However, a little while later, police got another call from someone reporting that their friend had been shot and they were at the hospital.

The shooting victim was identified as a 17-year-old boy. He later died from his injuries, police say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear at this point.

No suspects have been identified, but the police department is calling the incident a homicide investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the boy who died.