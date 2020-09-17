SONORA (CBS13) – A Sonora woman pleaded not guilty to charges related to a suspected murder-for-hire plot involving her husband, authorities said.
According to court officials, Heidi Butler, 38, will be back in court on Monday afternoon for a bail reduction hearing. Butler’s bail is currently set at $1 million and there will be attempts to get the amount reduced to $100,000.
The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office said the intended target in Butler’s alleged solicitation for murder was her husband, Jeremie Butler.
An FBI tip and further investigation led authorities to Butler’s home last weekend for her arrest, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.
Butler’s bail reduction hearing on Monday is set for 1:30 p.m.