PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman is under arrest after she was found parked at a West Roseville cemetery with drugs and a stolen rifle.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Sunday afternoon, a deputy was patrolling the area when he encountered a woman in a car at the Union Cemetery. The deputy allegedly spotted a glass pipe on the driver’s seat, prompting a search of the vehicle.

Under the rear seat, the deputy discovered a Hi-Point 9mm rifle. It was soon found to have been reported stolen out of Sacramento County.

A loaded magazine, metal knuckles with an attached knife, and several backpacks with methamphetamine and unmarked bottles of morphine were also discovered.

The woman, 38-year-old Antelope resident Talauna Romine, was arrested and is now facing numerous charges.