SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Less than 48 hours after President Trump visited Sacramento, multiple White House staff members reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House press pool was informed of the positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says he is not releasing any further information.

“I don’t comment on any health-related issues as it relates to the White House ever,” Meadows told press pool reporters.

The White House called the journalists from the pool 30 minutes late to get our routine covid test. I was told they were late because "It was a very busy morning. We had a couple of positives today" — Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl) September 16, 2020

Josh Wingrove, White House reporter for Bloomberg News, reports that the White House is declining comment. When asked about the report, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “I’m not here to give people’s personal identities” and that “close contacts” with a person who has since tested positive would be notified, according to Bloomberg.

.@johnrobertsFox: "Have any members of White House staff recently tested positive for coronavirus?" .@PressSec Kayleigh McEnany: "I don't share people's personal medical information." Full video here: https://t.co/ImrhfydMim pic.twitter.com/ZLkTVtBMXx — CSPAN (@cspan) September 16, 2020

It’s unknown if any of the staffers accompanied President Trump on his visit to the capital city. Trump was in Sacramento on Monday to meet with Governor Newsom and other state officials about the state’s devastating wildfires. He also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross to seven National Guardsmen who, under dangerous conditions, flew their helicopters into the Creek Fire zone in the Sierra to rescue hundreds of people — mostly hikers and campers. Some of the guardsmen are stationed in Stockton and Mather.

Today, it was my profound honor to award seven extraordinary soldiers the Distinguished Flying Cross for their remarkable courage to rescue their fellow citizens in California…https://t.co/i3kxft5Bsg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020

The president’s trip had all the hallmarks of a presidential visit, including the touchdown of Air Force One and protests.

See photos of the president’s visit to Sacramento, below.