MODESTO (CBS13) – Three teens were arrested Thursday night after a man was shot with a paintball gun, the Modesto Police Department said.

Authorities said the victim was in the area of Roselle and Floyd avenues at around 9:30 p.m. when they were hit with a paintball pellet.

It is unclear whether this attack or the three teens were connected to a string of paintball attacks that occurred in the city in early September, according to police. The teens’ identities were not released.

As reported on September 8, eight people had been hit by paintballs from the west side of Modesto to Yosemite Boulevard through the downtown area, including two different shootings on the 100 block and 1300 block of H Street.

Modesto police said all incidents remain under investigation.