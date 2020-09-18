49ers Rule Out All-Pro TE George Kittle For Game Against JetsThe San Francisco 49ers will be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle this week because of a sprained left knee.

Nike’s New All-Black Kaepernick Jersey Sells Out In Less Than A MinuteNike released an all-black jersey to commemorate the four years since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee to peacefully protest against systemic racism and social injustice during the National Anthem.

Giants Beat Mariners 6-4 In Road Game Playing At HomeWilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning of the Giants' 6-4 win Thursday that sent the Mariners their second home defeat played in San Francisco's ballpark because of dangerous air quality in Seattle.

Fantasy Football: Start Ben Roethlisberger, Sit Drew Brees In Week 2The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the reasons why Big Ben, not Drew Brees should be in your starting lineup this week.