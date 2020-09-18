Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Authorities say one person has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the Elk Grove Applebee’s late Friday morning.
The Cosumnes Fire Department says, a little before noon, a car crashed into the building. It then immediately backed out.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
One person was injured and transported from the scene, authorities say. It’s unclear if the person was in the car, on the patio or in the restaurant.
The Elk Grove Police Department will be investigating the cause of the crash.