MODESTO (CBS13) — Officers say five kilos of heroin and nine kilos of meth were seized all thanks to a traffic stop in Modesto earlier this week.

Modesto police say, back on Tuesday, officers pulled over a vehicle along Highway 99. With the help of police K9 Samson, about five kilos of suspected heroin were soon discovered inside the vehicle.

Exactly what originally prompted officers to pull over the suspect was not stated.

A follow-up search warrant was then served at two areas connected to the traffic stop.

Police say nine kilos of methamphetamine were discovered between the two search warrants. A weapon, six pounds of marijuana and $31,000 in cash was also seized.

Four people have been arrested in connection to the case, Modesto police say. All are facing charges related to illegal narcotics.