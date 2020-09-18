By Elisabeth Smith
Tracy News

TRACY (CBS13) — The Tracy Boulevard on-ramp to westbound Highway 205 was closed Friday evening due to a multiple-vehicle collision, Caltrans said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said drivers should use MacArthur Drive, 11th Street or Grant Line Road as an alternative.

There is no estimated time of clearing.

No other information about the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

