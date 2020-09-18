Comments
TRACY (CBS13) — The Tracy Boulevard on-ramp to westbound Highway 205 was closed Friday evening due to a multiple-vehicle collision, Caltrans said.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said drivers should use MacArthur Drive, 11th Street or Grant Line Road as an alternative.
There is no estimated time of clearing.
**TRAFFIC ALERT** Multiple vehicle collision at the Tracy Boulevard On-ramp to westbound I-205 has ramp closed. There is no ETO. pic.twitter.com/0u5aRwJbU7
— Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) September 19, 2020
No other information about the crash has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.