RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Dash camera and surveillance footage has been released of the moments leading up to an incident in Rancho Cordova where deputies shot a man they thought was armed.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Sept. 5, deputies responded to the 10400 block of Investment Circle to investigate a call about a suspicious person.

Deputies say the caller reported that the person – who also allegedly vandalized a fence and stole a water hose in the area – had what looked like a toy gun in his waistband.

After getting to the scene, deputies gave the suspect commands. However, the person instead laid down without being told. He then got back up and started running – allegedly pointing what looked like a firearm at deputies as he ran away.

The suspect continued running through the parking lot. At one point, a deputy sighted him and the suspect pointed the apparent weapon at him – prompting the deputy to open fire.

Authorities say the suspect wasn’t hit at this point, however.

Backup deputies soon got to the scene. As seen in multiple angles on the video released on Friday, the suspect then raised his arm and pointed the object at deputies. A total of four deputies then opened fire simultaneously, this time taking down the suspect.

Detectives later found that that object the suspect was holding was an ignition timing gun altered to look like a real firearm.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Miguel Hernandez. He was treated and released from a local hospital before being booked into Sacramento County Jail.

Hernandez has since been released from custody, but he’s still being charged with pointing a firearm at a peace officer.

Watch the video of the incident as released by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office above (viewer discretion is advised).