A's Clinch Playoff Berth With Win Over Giants, Mariners lossAn AL West title will mean so much more than simply clinching a playoff berth given how the past two seasons have gone for the Oakland Athletics.

49ers Rule Out All-Pro TE George Kittle For Game Against JetsThe San Francisco 49ers will be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle this week because of a sprained left knee.

Nike’s New All-Black Kaepernick Jersey Sells Out In Less Than A MinuteNike released an all-black jersey to commemorate the four years since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee to peacefully protest against systemic racism and social injustice during the National Anthem.

Giants Beat Mariners 6-4 In Road Game Playing At HomeWilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning of the Giants' 6-4 win Thursday that sent the Mariners their second home defeat played in San Francisco's ballpark because of dangerous air quality in Seattle.