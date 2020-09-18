Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a hotel in Roseville Friday morning.
Roseville police say officers responded just before 8 a.m. to a hotel along the 1900 block of Freedom Way.
Shooting investigation at 1900 Freedom Way in Roseville @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/m5LIhmYV0J
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) September 18, 2020
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
Officers have not commented on if there were any victims.
A search is still on for the suspect, police say.
Updates to follow.