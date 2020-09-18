  • CBS13On Air

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a hotel in Roseville Friday morning.

Roseville police say officers responded just before 8 a.m. to a hotel along the 1900 block of Freedom Way.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

Officers have not commented on if there were any victims.

A search is still on for the suspect, police say.

Updates to follow.

