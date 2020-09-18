RIO LINDA (CBS13) – Traffic enforcement officers are busy busting reckless drivers – the latest incident involved a car that went right into a Rio Linda home, barely missing a woman inside.

“We got a lot of that, like almost every weekend it’s happening,” said Purnell Nesmith, in Rio Linda.

Dangerous driving has been caught on camera in recent weeks. In one case, a Sacramento State Student was left with a brain injury after being hit by a car at a sideshow.

Rio Linda neighbors said it’s a familiar sight.

“I can hear them at least once every weekend,” said Paul, who lives in the neighborhood where a vehicle crashed into a home. “In the middle of the night, sometimes early in the morning.”

That latest case involving a woman’s home came Thursday night. The driver abandoned the car and took off running.

“We’re near the road and everything, so it’s pretty scary for the kids,” one neighbor said.

Some said this “driving stupid” trend has soared during the pandemic. With kids cooped up inside, the tire marks on their streets aren’t going away anytime soon.

“They’re kids. They’re bored,” Paul said.

But is the uptick of reckless driving happening because of the pandemic?

The California Highway Patrol said no, calling it a seasonal trend.

CHP officers told CBS13 they respond to more dangerous driving calls during the spring and summer.

But for families who live where the reckless driving is occurring, they’re hoping for more enforcement to stop the wheels from spinning.

“You come within two inches of the gutter, 18 inches from my curb. It’s pretty dangerous,” Nesmith said.

The CHP said they’re still looking for the driver who left their car at the scene of the crash