NEWMAN (CBS13) – Two brothers are suspected of first-degree murder after one of them confessed to the killing of 67-year-old Enrique Becerra in Newman, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.
Authorities said Merced County dispatchers received a call Saturday from Julio Cesar Zaragoza-Romero, 46, who wanted to turn himself in for the shooting death of Becerra, which occurred early Wednesday in the 1900 block of T Street.
During the investigation, Zaragoza-Romero named his brother – Francisco Hernandez Romero, 49 – as a participant in the killing, investigators said.
The older brother was located by deputies at his job and taken into custody.
Authorities said the brothers were each booked into the Stanislaus County Jail where they face first-degree murder charges.