  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:Sacramento News, Sacramento SPCA

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One local animal lover spent her 7th birthday giving back in a major way.

Over the last several years, Lilyanne Gunfer has been volunteering at the Sacramento SPCA, often dropping off toys or just stopping by to hand out treats.

Instead of receiving toys for her birthday, Lilyanne wanted friends and family to donate goodies for her pals at the Sacramento SPCA.

“I really, really like animals,” she said. “Most of them are really cute.”

Lilyanne said she loves all animals and hopes to be a veterinarian one day.

Comments

Leave a Reply