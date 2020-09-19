Lamb Homers, A's Move Closer To AL West Title With Win Over GiantsJake Lamb hit a two-run homer once Oakland finally got to San Francisco's bullpen, and the playoff-bound Athletics beat the Giants by the same 6-0 score for a second straight game Saturday.

A's Clinch Playoff Berth With Win Over Giants, Mariners lossAn AL West title will mean so much more than simply clinching a playoff berth given how the past two seasons have gone for the Oakland Athletics.

49ers Rule Out All-Pro TE George Kittle For Game Against JetsThe San Francisco 49ers will be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle this week because of a sprained left knee.

Nike’s New All-Black Kaepernick Jersey Sells Out In Less Than A MinuteNike released an all-black jersey to commemorate the four years since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee to peacefully protest against systemic racism and social injustice during the National Anthem.