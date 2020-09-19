SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A rally for President Donald Trump happened Saturday at the California State Capitol in Sacramento.
Trump supporters in attendance showed support for law enforcement and wounded veterans.
CBS13 spoke with a family who passed by the Capitol to pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg but didn’t realize there was a rally today.
“I was completely unaware of that, but seeing someone out here putting something down gave me some direction,” said Sarah Posluszny. “But I got to be honest, having this out here made me very nervous.”
Some people left painted stones as a tribute to Justice Ginsburg, as part of Jewish tradition.
Ginsburg died Friday in her Washington home due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87.
Haha Sarah Posluszny was nervous? Don’t go walking Oak Park at night snowflake!!!