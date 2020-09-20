Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A heavily decomposed body was found in a vacant home near North Highlands on Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
The sheriff’s department said it received a call at around 5:30 p.m. regarding the body in a home in the 5800 block of Walerga Road, just northeast of Sacramento McClellan Airport.
Investigators said the body was in the late stages of decomposition and the cause of death is unknown.
No further information was available.
Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.