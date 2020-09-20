SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Protesters rallied at the California State Capitol on Sunday demanding Governor Gavin Newsom take action on climate change and racial justice.

Demonstrators in attendance said time is running out and part of their message was left behind as a piece of street art, which read “Release Prisoners Not Fossil Fuels.”

“We thought, since we’re in front of the Capitol building in Sacramento today, that it would be a really good opportunity to show [Newsom], not only by showing up together collectively, but also with a visual mural, that he can really step up and be a climate champion and champion of racial justice,” Delia Ridge Creamer, of the Sunrise Movement Bay Area, said.

The coalition of groups wants the governor to use his executive authority to stop all new oil and gas permitting.

They also called on Newsom to grant clemency to all incarcerated people affected by COVID-19 and wildfire smoke across the state.