STOCKTON (CBS13) – New details have emerged regarding the World War II-era plane that malfunctioned and crash-landed in an irrigation ditch, southwest of Stockton on Saturday night.

David Prescott, of the Prescott Foundation, is the owner of the plane, a B-25 Mitchell, and said the aircraft was returning from the Arsenal of Democracy’s 75th flyover of Pearl Harbor, which began on Sept. 2, when it crashed.

Prescott said the plane is based in Albany, New York, and it started its journey on Feb 28 to Florida for annual maintenance, then crossed the southern U.S. to Hawaii in August before returning to San Diego last week. It then began heading north with plans to move east while making stops in Idaho, South Dakota and Iowa.

Additionally, the aircraft also helped deliver toys across the country for the Marine Corps through Toys for Tots, according to Prescott.

Three people were hurt in the crash. Prescott said the pilot was released after a check by medical, and the co-pilot and flight engineer were hospitalized for evaluation.

Swipe to see more photos from the crash.

stockton plane crash 4 (credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office)

stockton plane crash (credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office)

stockton plane crash 2 (credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office)

stockton plane crash 3 (credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office)

For now, the plane will remain in the field where it crashed until moved by NTSB for investigation in the coming days. Prescott said it can be repaired.