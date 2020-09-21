ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Roseville hotel last Friday morning.

The shooting took place at a hotel in the 1900 block of Freedom Way. Police believe 37-year-old Michale Fotofili and his wife, 35-year-old Angelica Garcia, worked with 27-year-old Anders Fulilangi Johansson to rob the homicide victim when he came to meet Garica at the hotel Friday morning.

Based on their investigation, police think Fotofili and Johansson planned to confront the victim and steal his money, but things escalated and Johansson shot the victim several times.

Police say Fotofili and Garcia rented the room Thursday night. Around 7 a.m. Friday, Fotofili was seen leaving the hotel and coming back to his room with Johansson. Approximately 20 minutes later, police say the homicide victim entered the room with Garcia.

Get our news app: Download the updated CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Then at 7:30 a.m., Fotofili and Garcia reportedly left the hotel property, and a shooting occurrred inside their hotel room and the hallway a few minutes later, police said. Based on witness reports and security footage, police say Johansson was seen leaving the hotel with a firearm in hand and driving away in a blakc Chevrolet Yukon.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Roseville Fire Department.

With the help of the San Mateo County Gang Task Force, Roseville police found Fotofili and Garcia in a South San Francisco hotel room Friday evening. Both were arrested and booked in the South Placer County Jail on charges of robbery and conspiracy.

Roseville police say Fotofili is currently awaiting trail for a pimpering and pandering case, was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, and on probation out of Sacramento County for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Garcia was on probation out of Placer County for drug charges and had two outstanding warrants for drug possession.

Roseville police officers briefly made contact with Johansson in Sacramento County Friday night, but he was able to escape the scene before backup officers arrived in the area.

On Saturday afternoon, Reno Police Department officers arrested him after a short pursuit and recovered the handgun they believed was used in the Roseville homicide. He was booked in the Washoe County Jail on murder charges.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.