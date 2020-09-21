LINCOLN (CBS13) – A Rocklin man is under arrest on suspicion of various crimes, including choking a sheriff’s dog that tried to stop him from running away.

Last week, deputies from the Placer County Sherriff’s Office were sent to rural Lincoln to help find and arrest 36-year old Sean Gray, of Rocklin, who was wanted for allegedly burglarizing a commercial building.

Deputies were tipped off to Gray’s location after someone called 911 and reported a suspicious male walking in the area of Gladding and Wise Roads, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

A deputy went to the scene and found Gray, who initially complied with the deputy, but as a sheriff’s department K-9, Ronin, and his handler arrived to assist with the arrest, Gray allegedly took off, jumped over a fence, and ran into a large field. Ronin jumped over the fence and found Gray. When he did, though, Gray allegedly choked and assaulted Ronin.

Gray also allegedly resisted arrest by deputies.

Gray was eventually taken into custody is facing charges of burglary, resisting arrest, and assault on a sheriff’s office K-9.

We are grateful Ronin is doing well, as this is the second time he has been assaulted by a suspect, in a matter of several weeks.