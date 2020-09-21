BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The National Guard is now helping battle the Bear Fire in Butte County. More than 130 guardsmen are tasked with putting out hot spots and mopping up.

As of Monday, the fire, which is part of the North Complex Fire, has burned 80,900 acres and is 56% contained. At least 1,880 structures have been destroyed and 15 have died since the fire started on Aug. 17.

Meanwhile, some homeowners will now be allowed to go assess the damage with a law enforcement escort. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office created an online request form for residents to request an escort into the areas that are still under evacuation orders. Because of limited resources, the sheriff’s office asks that requests are limited to urgent needs for the time being.

The link for the online request is: https://forms.gle/QKrkdVwk78qR344t9​

There is now an interactive map showing the damage in Butte County. You can look at the map here.