CBS13 APP:Download our new app for the latest videos, articles, and news alerts.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:North Highlands News, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators are looking for answers after a heavily decomposed body was found in a vacant home near North Highlands on Sunday.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a call at around 5:30 p.m. about a body that was found in a home in the 5800 block of Walerga Road, which is just northeast of Sacramento McClellan Airport.

Get the app: Download the CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Investigators said the body was in the late stages of decomposition and that the cause of the person’s death is unknown.

Anyone with information about the body is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply