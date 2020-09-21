Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators are looking for answers after a heavily decomposed body was found in a vacant home near North Highlands on Sunday.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a call at around 5:30 p.m. about a body that was found in a home in the 5800 block of Walerga Road, which is just northeast of Sacramento McClellan Airport.
Investigators said the body was in the late stages of decomposition and that the cause of the person’s death is unknown.
Anyone with information about the body is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.