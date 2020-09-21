WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The family of an 88-year-old man shot and killed in a confrontation with West Sacramento police is speaking about the incident for the first time.

Two daughters of 88-year-old Robert “Bob” Coleman are blaming mental health problems on their father’s tragic death after West Sacramento Police released body camera video of the deadly shooting.

Sisters Shirley Coleman Rodgers and Beverly Coleman are in pain over their father’s death.

“To see him gone, so heartbreaking,” Rodgers said.

“And to have this happen, he was desperate,” Coleman said.

The sisters say he had been suffering from mental health issues for more than a year when he allegedly threatened police with a gun at 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Officers shot and killed him.

“Due to the situation, the officers had to respond,” Coleman said. “It was tragic, but they had to respond.”

West Sacramento police body camera video shows the confrontation and shooting. It shows an officer initially approach Bob Coleman to ask him if he could help him, before seeing a gun, and opening fire.

Police also released a still image they say shows Coleman standing outside his vehicle with a gun in his hand, and another image of the gun laying on the ground.

“He did step out, he did brandish a weapon, and everybody will see that,” Beverly Coleman said.

Coleman’s daughters still don’t know how their father first found the officers.

“We’re all guessing because we’re like, ‘How did he end up there?’ We don’t know,” Coleman said.

Before he retired, Bob Coleman worked for the city of West Sacramento as a code enforcement officer and later as a volunteer for the police department.

“Our Dad had a beautiful relationship with the West Sacramento Police Department,” Coleman said.

A life full of service and love, ending tragically in a deadly shooting with police. His children left mourning his loss.

And warning how mental illness can leave families heartbroken.

“He would never hurt anybody,” Coleman said.

“You just don’t think that will happen to your family, and especially with someone like him, who cared about everyone,” Rodgers said.

His daughters say the night before the shooting, Bob Coleman was dancing in his livingroom with their mom. That will be their lasting final memory of him.

The shooting remains under investigation. Per the Yolo County protocol, the Davis Police Department is investigating this incident while the officers involved are on paid administrative leave.

If someone is in crisis or feeling suicidal, they can reach a team of professionals 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or by texting the word HOPE to 916-668-iCAN (4226).