After Pair Of Shutouts, Giants Respond To Rout Playoff-Bound A's 14-2Brandon Crawford hit a grand slam, Chadwick Tromp and Darin Ruf added two-run homers, and the San Francisco Giants prevented the Oakland Athletics from clinching the AL West title at home with a 14-2 victory Sunday.

49ers Blast Jets 31-13, But Lose Garoppolo, Bosa, MostertThe injury carts rolled out twice in three plays and the 49ers lost a few more key players. Still, short-handed San Francisco had enough to beat the inept New York Jets. And it wasn't even close.

Lamb Homers, A's Move Closer To AL West Title With Win Over GiantsJake Lamb hit a two-run homer once Oakland finally got to San Francisco's bullpen, and the playoff-bound Athletics beat the Giants by the same 6-0 score for a second straight game Saturday.

A's Clinch Playoff Berth With Win Over Giants, Mariners lossAn AL West title will mean so much more than simply clinching a playoff berth given how the past two seasons have gone for the Oakland Athletics.