STOCKTON (CBS13) — A memorial grows in Stockton not far from where the family of Donald Edwards 19, lived. His mom, Tamika Edwards, says she is grieving not only for her son, but the three other young lives lost.

Edwards was one of four teenagers killed in a crash in Tracy. On Friday night, Edwards’ car ended up wrapped around a tree on Highway 205. The California Highway Patrol says an officer was trying to pull the driver over for a moving violation, the scanner audio shows the car was going more than 100 miles an hour.

Officers say the driver led them on a five-minute chase before the officer called it off. The CHP says they must have a visual on the car at all times. In this case, the CHP says the car was going so fast, that officer lost sight of it, and backed off.

“This is real life and people are hurting today,” said Tamika Edwards.

Tamika says she got the call her son had been in a bad accident, and raced to the scene where all four teens were pronounced dead. The other three victims include 17-year-old Kaya Durazo from Patterson, 17-year-old Ayana Guardado from Turlock, and 17-year-old Treyvon Breckenridge from Stockton.

Now friends and family share memories of Donald, who graduated from McNair High School with goals of going into The Navy.

Devin Gaines said, “Donald was my best friend.”

“I’m used to hearing his voice every night, every day, now it’s going to be hard not to hear him talk,” said friend, Curtis Reese.

Tamika doesn’t know what led up to the crash, but knows this community is left with a big hole and four families are torn apart.

“I know nothing other than my heart is broken,” said Edwards.

The CHP says they are still investigating this crash and have not yet identified who was driving. They are asking for surveillance video from the surrounding businesses.