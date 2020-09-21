Modesto Mom Jovonna Cruz Accused Of Killing Son, 7, Scheduled To Appear In Court Monday Jovonna Cruz, the Modesto mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son earlier this month, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Wildfires, Coronavirus And An Earthquake Collided For California's Terrible WeekIt was a long, dizzying week to be a Californian. The Golden State has been trying to contain the surge of coronavirus cases that started in the summer while dozens of wildfires are burning and smoke is making it hard to breathe. Then, as if not enough crises had collided, Southern California was caught in the clutches of yet another hazard -- an earthquake.