By Cameron Glenn
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian has been hit and killed in Sacramento.

Police say the pedestrian was hit and killed on Roseville Road, just south of Marconi Circle around 5 a.m.  A portion of Roseville Road was blocked off by police for their investigation.

There was no vehicle on-scene when they arrived, so police say they are investigating the incident as a hit and run. Crime scene investigators are also on-scene.

This is a developing story. 

