VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Vacaville firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in the area of Beelard Drive and Marshall Road.
According to the Vacaville Fire Chief, the fire spread to the roof of a nearby apartment complex in the 1700 block of Marshall Road.
As of 5:10 p.m., crews were able to put out the fire on the roof, but they are still working to contain the vegetation fire which jumped the creek, the chief said.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.