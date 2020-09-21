Injuries Could Derail Season For Defending NFC Champ 49ersThe injury bug that has disrupted the San Francisco 49ers' season seems impossible to contain.

Jazmyn Jackson On Athletes Unlimited Softball: 'These Are Some Talented Women Out Here'Jazmyn Jackson discusses her experience in the new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited Softball and using her platform to discuss racial injustice.

After Pair Of Shutouts, Giants Respond To Rout Playoff-Bound A's 14-2Brandon Crawford hit a grand slam, Chadwick Tromp and Darin Ruf added two-run homers, and the San Francisco Giants prevented the Oakland Athletics from clinching the AL West title at home with a 14-2 victory Sunday.

49ers Blast Jets 31-13, But Lose Garoppolo, Bosa, MostertThe injury carts rolled out twice in three plays and the 49ers lost a few more key players. Still, short-handed San Francisco had enough to beat the inept New York Jets. And it wasn't even close.