TRACY (CBS13) — A Tracy bicyclist died after a crash involving a vehicle last week.
The Tracy Police Department says the collision happened around 7 p.m. on Sept. 19. Officers found the male bicyclist, 45-year-old Mark Madamba, down on the side of the road near Mac Arthur Drive and Eastlake Drive. He was taken to San Joaquin County Hosptial where he later died.
Police say the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating with officers.
The department is asking any witnesses to contact Officer Jared Trine at 209-831-6545.
