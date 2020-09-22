Senior Who Died While Defending Friend From Attacker At North Highlands High Track Given Carnegie MedalA North Highlands senior who was killed while walking at a local high school track has been awarded the Carnegie Medal for giving her life to save her friend from an attacker.

6 minutes ago

Former 'Davis Police Officer Of The Year' Trevor Edens Accused Of Stealing Public MoneyA former Davis police sergeant once heralded as officer of the year is now accused of being on the wrong side of the law, stealing public funds while on duty.

25 minutes ago

Colusa Student Says Teacher Threatened To Kick Him Out Of Virtual Class Over Trump FlagA Colusa High School student exited his Zoom classroom early after a teacher threatened to reprimand him for displaying the Trump 2020 flag hanging on his bedroom wall.

40 minutes ago

City Of Sacramento Takes Action Against Owners Of Evergreen Shopping CenterThe city was granted a preliminary injunction against the owners of the Evergreen Shopping Center on Mack Road.

1 hour ago

Tuolumne County Husband Defends Wife Arrested In Alleged Murder-For-Hire PlotThe husband of a Tuolumne County nurse accused of trying to hire someone to kill him is coming to her defense.

3 hours ago