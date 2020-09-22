  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMLove Island
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Eldorado National Forest

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Air tankers responded to a fire that sparked near Elkins Flat in the Eldorado National Forest Tuesday afternoon.

The tankers dropped retardant on the fire that’s burned about a quarter acre in a remote area north Highway 88.

A spokesperson from the National Forest said one of their volunteer lookouts spotted the smoke, prompting the quick response.

No other details about the fire have been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply