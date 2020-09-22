Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Air tankers responded to a fire that sparked near Elkins Flat in the Eldorado National Forest Tuesday afternoon.
The tankers dropped retardant on the fire that’s burned about a quarter acre in a remote area north Highway 88.
A spokesperson from the National Forest said one of their volunteer lookouts spotted the smoke, prompting the quick response.
The Elkins fire is less than 1/2 and acre and air tankers have been dropping retardant. It is visible on the Leek Springs camera. https://t.co/C2bUY6wNjB
— EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) September 22, 2020
No other details about the fire have been released.