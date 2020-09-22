COLUSA (CBS13) — A Colusa High School student exited his Zoom classroom early after a teacher threatened to reprimand him for displaying the Trump 2020 flag hanging on his bedroom wall.

“Since school has begun, my son has had this Trump flag hanging in his background,” Tiffany, the student’s parent, said.

Tiffany says her son’s high school chemistry teacher did not approve of the political statement and asked him in the middle of class to get rid of it.

“You can sit up, remove the flag, or reposition your camera within the next 15 seconds or I’m kicking you out of class,” the teacher said during their virtual class.

Tiffany says the teacher then began to count and did not make it to 10 before Tiffany’s son waved goodbye and exited the virtual classroom.

She doesn’t blame the teacher for the uncomfortable moment that’s made its way to social media.

“She is a new teacher and it’s a mistake. There hasn’t been any guidance given to her as a teacher for the school,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany and her son, whom she did not want to be named, blame the school board who they addressed Monday evening. They asked that the board clarify the code of conduct for virtual learning.

“And he flat out told me no. We’ve just not been given any guidance,” Tiffany said.

The Colusa County Code of Conduct includes a dress code that bans clothes with alcohol or drug symbols, sexual messages, profanity, or clothing that degrades any race, but nowhere in the 38-page document does it mention politics, elections, or campaigning.

“We don’t know if we’re supposed to be following the on-campus handbook or a new handbook that’s addressing the distance learning issues,” she said.

Her son told the school board Monday evening that he now feels uncomfortable returning to his chemistry class after this situation transpired.

CBS13 did reach out to the superintendent as well as the principal and vice principal of Colusa High School, but we have not yet heard back.