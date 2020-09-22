SACRAMENTO(CBS13) — California’s reopening announcement Tuesday brought a huge relief for tens of thousands of salon workers who finally got the green light to reopen nail salons indoors.

“Reopening the demand with customers is going to be huge,” said Top Coat Nail Salon owner Lui Nguyen.

It’s a glimmer of hope for Lui, who has made a complete transformation of his salon to abide by health orders by operating outdoors. But soon nail services at Top Coat Salon could resume indoors after the state gave the green light to reopen Tuesday.

It’s been a fight to get to this point, especially after hair salons were given the OK to reopen indoors just last month, leaving nail salons still operating outside.

It’s a decision the Professional Beauty Federation of California says made no sense back then, considering both hair and nail salons are regulated by the same state board.

But even with the new major victory for the industry, CBS13 is learning thousands of establishments may still have to close.

“We estimate at least 20% of our salons have gone under,” said Fred Jones Legal Counsel with the Professional Beauty Federation of California.

The financial hardships were too difficult for many to recover from. For Lui, he’s staying optimistic celebrating Tuesday’s announcement with a bottle of champagne, looking forward to getting back to work indoors soon, knowing the recovery won’t be easy.

“Start having a vision of recuperating from what we have lost so much already it’s going take time,” he said.

Counties can create stricter regulations and can decide if and when nail salons will be allowed to reopen.