Tale Of Two Towns: More Businesses Open In El Dorado Hills While Folsom Stays Under Tight RestrictionsFolsom and El Dorado Hills share a border but are each living under a totally different set of rules in the state’s reopening plan.

2 hours ago

Nevada City Police Warn Of Violent Protests Advertised OnlinePolice in Nevada Ciy are sounding the alarm over potential violent protests advertised on social media.

2 hours ago

Senior Who Died While Defending Friend From Attacker At North Highlands High Track Given Carnegie MedalA North Highlands senior who was killed while walking at a local high school track has been awarded the Carnegie Medal for giving her life to save her friend from an attacker.

3 hours ago

Former 'Davis Police Officer Of The Year' Trevor Edens Accused Of Stealing Public MoneyA former Davis police sergeant once heralded as officer of the year is now accused of being on the wrong side of the law, stealing public funds while on duty.

3 hours ago

Colusa Student Says Teacher Threatened To Kick Him Out Of Virtual Class Over Trump FlagA Colusa High School student exited his Zoom classroom early after a teacher threatened to reprimand him for displaying the Trump 2020 flag hanging on his bedroom wall.

3 hours ago