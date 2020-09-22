SONORA (CBS13) — The husband of a Tuolumne County nurse accused of trying to hire someone to kill him is coming to her defense.

Heidi Butler, 38, entered a not guilty plea in the alleged murder plot. Officials say an FBI tip led to her arrest earlier this month. The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office said the intended target in Butler’s alleged solicitation for murder was her husband, Jeremie Butler.

But her husband says she’s a good person. In a text statement to CBS13, Jeremie Butler says he believed the COVID crisis caused her to have a mental breakdown.

MORE: Sonora Woman Suspected Of Murder-For-Hire, Plotting To Kill Husband Makes First Court Appearance

“I believe this took a toll on my wife. I sincerely feel that she should spend time in a mental rehab facility where someone can finally take care of her. Jail is not the answer in this particular case,” the statement said.

He went on to say, “My wife is a good person. She has spent her entire career serving and taking care of others but failed to ever take care of herself. I can unequivocally tell you that my wife had a mental breakdown.”