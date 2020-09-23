SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Former Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Shauna Bishop is headed to jail for having sex with a 16-year-old.

Bishop was arrested in 2019 after the teen’s father, who also worked for the department, expressed concern to his ex-wife about Bishop’s relationship with the boy. The father claimed Bishop was “grooming” the teen.

She pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse in July. The other four charges she was facing were dismissed.

RELATED: Documents Reveal Disturbing Details Of Sacramento County Sheriff Deputy Shauna Bishop’s Alleged Sex With Teen

On Wednesday, Bishop was sentenced to one year in county jail, five years of probation, and she must register as a sex offender. She was also ordered to serve 180 days on work projects when she’s released.

The five-year veteran resigned from the department in August 2019 after she was arrested. She had most recently worked as a patrol deputy at the north station.