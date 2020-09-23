  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
WOODLAND (CBS13) — Woodland police have located a five-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday evening.

Police say Nathaniel Castro was last seen around 7:45 p.m. at his residence on Yolando Dr. He is five years old, 4’0” tall, and 50 pounds.

He’s believed to be wearing a light blue T-shirt with a shark logo imprinted on the front with blue/grayish cargo shorts.

In a social media post, the Woodland Police Department said officers believe Castro wandered away from home, but they are still investigating the incident.

If you see him, please call dispatch at (530) 666-2411.

