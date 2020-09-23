Former Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Shauna Bishop Gets Jail Time For Having Sex With 16-Year-OldFormer Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Shauna Bishop is headed to jail for having sex with a 16-year-old.

2 hours ago

Sacramento Voters Preparing To Decide On City Hall Power ShiftSacramento voters are now six weeks away from deciding whether to change the power structure at city hall and give the mayor more of it.

3 hours ago

Gov. Newsom Pumping The Brakes On Gas CarsPumping the brakes on new gas car sales, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in an executive order Wednesday that if you want to buy a new car, you'll have to go electric by 2035.

3 hours ago

5-Year-Old Reported Missing In Woodland Found SafeWoodland police have located a five-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday evening.

3 hours ago

Placerville Moves Forward With Plans For More Local Control Over PG&E PowerPacific Gas and Electric Co. says parts of the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Foothills are at an “elevated risk” of a power safety shutoff due to weather conditions this weekend.

4 hours ago