GOLD RUN (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit up Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the incident started after a domestic violence call was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Kadema Drive. Police said when officers located the suspect vehicle, there was only a male suspect inside.

After officers located the vehicle, a pursuit started which led officers onto I-80, eventually ending in Placer County near Gold Run, CHP said.

CHP said the suspect was reluctant to get out of the vehicle after the pursuit ended, but was taken into custody after several minutes. Eastbound I-80 was temporarily closed at Magra Road. The road reopened by 5:10 p.m.

CHP has not released the identity of the suspect. Sacramento police say he will be booked in Sacramento County.