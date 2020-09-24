SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Latest on the Breonna Taylor protests in downtown Sacramento.

9:30 p.m.

Some demonstrators started engaging directly with officers standing guard at DOCO. The officers have not engaged with the crowd.

The protest remains largely nonviolent and leaders are moving the crowd away from the area back down K Street.

9:22 p.m.

On the street outside DOCO, a few protesters lit an American flag on fire and attempted to wave it around.

The protesters are gathered in front of officers while some individuals are addressing officers on the megaphone.

9:16 p.m.

The crowd made a loop around the block and have stopped again in front of law enforcement officers in riot gear standing guard at DOCO.

9:10 p.m.

Protesters walked past law enforcement standing guard by the entrance to the Downtown Commons at the DOCO sign. On Wednesday, demonstrators stopped and engaged with officers. Tonight they have moved on and are walking away from DOCO.

9 p.m.

The crowd stopped in front of a 7-Eleven on J Street, asking the employees through the locked door why they were not out protesting with them.

One leader said the protesters do not mourn broken windows or broken buildings, they mourn lost lives.

They then walked down 9th Street to K Street toward the Golden 1 Center, past many boarded-up windows.

8:50 p.m.

Protesters have made their way to the Sacramento County Jail, where there are barricades set up and a strong police presence. Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies stood guard in full riot gear, not engaging with the protesters. Zip ties, which can be used to handcuff demonstrators, can be seen on the belts of several deputies.

The crowd was largely silent as some individuals spoke to the deputies through a megaphone. They then chanted “Who do you protect? Who do you serve?”

Demonstrations continue in #Sacramento chanting #breonnataylor – @sacsheriff in front of the Sacramento county jail – in full riot gear carrying less than lethal weapons including sponge bullets. We’re live online. @CBSSacramento https://t.co/vwB5Wn56jG pic.twitter.com/wMon9xJnh7 — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) September 25, 2020

8:40 p.m.

After gathering at Cesar Chavez Plaza, protesters have begun to march through downtown Sacramento. The crowd stopped outside the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, which was guarded by law enforcement in riot gear and fencing.

Protesters are chanting “No Justice, No Peace” and Breonna Taylor’s name.

As they march through the streets, police officers are staying back and not engaging with the crowd.

This is the second night of protest in Sacramento after a Kentucky grand jury decided to not indict police officers on criminal charges related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

Hundreds of people gathered in Cesar Chavez Plaza Wednesday night. The protesters chanted Breonna Taylor’s name and marched around downtown to the State Capitol and back toward the plaza. The protests remained peaceful as crowds listened to speakers and marched through the streets.