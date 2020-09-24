Eye On Entertainment - 9/24/20The 'Notorious RBG' and 'Star Trek Discovery' are part of today's Eye on Entertainment.

1 hour ago

United Airlines Offering Pre-Flight COVID Tests At SFO For Hawaii-Bound FlightsUnited Airlines is rolling out a rapid covid test at SFO for flights to Hawaii. If it works there, United hopes to offer testing options at its major hubs across the country.

1 hour ago

PG&E May Shut Off Power In CA In Next Couple Of DaysThe utility has elevated its PSPS status to a power shutoff watch. Hot, dry temperatures, coupled with high winds are making conditions dangerous.

1 hour ago

Rancho Cordova Cop Fired For Punching BoyThe Rancho Cordova officer who punched a 14-year-old earlier this year has been fired.

1 hour ago

Breonna Taylor Protests Held Across US After Officers Not Charged For Her KillingA grand jury has declined to bring charges against the officers involved in Breonna Taylor's shooting death in Kentucky. The jury, however, indicted one officer, Brett Hankinson, for three counts of wanton endangerment over stray bullets that were shot into the apartments surrounding Taylor's home. The other officers, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were considered justified in their actions. The decision, which comes six months after Taylor's death, has sparked outrage in the city of Louisville.

1 hour ago