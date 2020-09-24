  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:01 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMStar Trek: Discovery
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By Steve Large
Filed Under:Vineyard News

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters stopped the spread of a vegetation fire and saved several homes in Vineyard Thursday evening.

The fire broke out just after 4 p.m. in the 10400 block of Gerber Road near Excelsior Road.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said at least one outbuilding was destroyed in the fire and some vehicles were burned, but no homes were damaged.

As of 6 p.m., it appears crews have stopped the spread of the fire after it burned approximately 14 acres. Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire from the air and the ground.

Flames got dangerously close to some homes, but ground crews working on structure defense were able to save the residences.

Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted away from Gerber Road and Excelsior Road at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Comments

Leave a Reply