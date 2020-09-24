SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters stopped the spread of a vegetation fire and saved several homes in Vineyard Thursday evening.

The fire broke out just after 4 p.m. in the 10400 block of Gerber Road near Excelsior Road.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said at least one outbuilding was destroyed in the fire and some vehicles were burned, but no homes were damaged.

As of 6 p.m., it appears crews have stopped the spread of the fire after it burned approximately 14 acres. Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire from the air and the ground.

Flames got dangerously close to some homes, but ground crews working on structure defense were able to save the residences.

Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted away from Gerber Road and Excelsior Road at this time.

#MetroFire continues to aggressively attack the #GerberRd grass fire with assistance from #Copter2 pic.twitter.com/YnKNpOvVun — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 25, 2020

