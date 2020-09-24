Giants Beat Rockies 7-2 To Take Lead In NL Wild-Card Race

A's Beat Dodgers 6-4 On Laureano's 9th-Inning HomerAfter going hitless in his first two at-bats, Rámon Laureano singled. Feeling emboldened, he choked up on the bat and broke a ninth-inning tie with a two-run homer.

New Kings GM McNair Commits To Luke Walton As CoachNew Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair said he is looking forward to working with coach Luke Walton to revive a franchise that has the longest current playoff drought in the NBA.

Dodgers Clinch NL's Top Seed, West Title With Win Over A'sWrapping up an NL West title has become routine for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but in a year in which no one was sure three months ago if there would be a baseball season, manager Dave Roberts wanted his team to still savor the moment.