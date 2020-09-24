  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Dorado County, Eldorado National Forest, Explosives, Fork Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters in the Sierra are using explosives to safely bring down trees.

It may sound crazy and a little dangerous, but that’s what firefighting crews are doing as they continue to battle the Fork Fire in El Dorado County.

An Eldorado National Forest spokesperson says “fireline explosives” are being used to topple thousands of dead trees that are still standing after the King Fire back in 2014.

They say the trees are too unstable to cut down with a chainsaw, so instead, they strap the explosives around the trunk and blow them up.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply