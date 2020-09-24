Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A federal judge in California ordered a month-long extension to the 2020 census Thursday night.
The Trump administration wanted to end the count this month after a previous pandemic extension.
Under the judge’s ruling, the census now goes to Oct. 31 nationwide, although an appeal is expected.
“This injunction is a major victory in our fight for an accurate Census count—which is crucial to fair political representation and the proper allocation of essential federal resources,” said Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer in a press release.