Oroville Man Accused Of Stealing From Residence Within Bear Fire Evacuation ZoneAn Oroville man arrested on Thursday is accused of possessing a stolen car and stealing from a residence that was located within a Bear Fire evacuation zone, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.

Fire Breaks Out At Metal Recycling Center In Downtown SacramentoA massive fire sparked at a metal recycling center in downtown Sacramento on Thursday and caused nearby businesses to evacuate, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Chinese Allegdly Restaurant Ripped Off Twice By Man Claiming To Be Postmates CourierThe old saying, "you get what you pay for" didn't hold true for at least two Postmates customers who paid for their food, but didn't get it.

Mother Fights Off Man Who Tried To Grab Her, Her Child In Elk Grove, Police SayA mother fought off a man who the Elk Grove Police Department said attempted to grab the woman and her child while they were walking.