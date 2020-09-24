ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A mother fought off a man who the Elk Grove Police Department said attempted to grab the woman and her child while they were walking.
Authorities said the incident happened at around 9 p.m. in the area of Center Parkway and Bruceville Road.
The woman was walking in the area when the suspect ran toward the victims and reached his arms around them, according to police.
The suspect was described as Hispanic, approximately 30 years old, medium build, black “poofy” hair, bushy eyebrows, and wearing black-framed glasses.
Elk Grove police said the mother began yelling and fought the suspect off, forcing him to run away. Police said a possible vehicle associated with the suspect was described as an older green or teal sedan, possibly a Buick.
Anyone with may have been a witness to the incident is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.