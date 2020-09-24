OROVILLE (CBS13) – An Oroville man arrested on Thursday is accused of possessing a stolen car and stealing from a residence that was located within a Bear Fire evacuation zone, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Robert Strawn, 36, faces one count for possessing the stolen vehicle, one count for possessing stolen property, one count of petty theft, one count of illegal marijuana cultivation and one count of possessing marijuana for sale, authorities said.

Investigators said Strawn was caught on a game camera when he entered a Cherokee area property and stole two items.

The sheriff’s office said deputies contacted the victim on Sept. 18 and were able later to identify Strawn as a suspect through photographs from the camera and served a search warrant at a residence on Crystal Pines Road on Sept. 22.

Evidence located at the residence linked Strawn to four other parcels on the same road, authorities said. The stolen property belonging to the victim from the Cherokee area was located in another driveway on Crystal Pine Road.

The next day, another search warrant was issued for the four additional parcels and the stolen car, three illegal marijuana grows with more than 240 plants, as well as other property belonging to the Cherokee area victim were located, authorities said.

cultivation site 2 Photo of an illegal marijuana grow courtesy of the Butte County Sheriff's Office

cultivation site (photo: Butte County Sheriff's Office)

illegal wiring (photo: Butte County Sheriff's Office)

robert-strawn Photo of Oroville man Robert Strawn, 36, courtesy of the Butte County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said the illegal sites were supported by a well and utilities that were powered by homemade electrical wires that presented a fire hazard. Pacific Gas and Electric was called in to disconnect the lines.

An arrest warrant for Strawn was issued on Thursday, Sept. 24 and he was taken into custody.