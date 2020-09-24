SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento woman was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for an identity theft scheme involving a Rancho Cordova veterinary clinic, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced on Thursday.

Marie Antoinette Alcanter, 48, worked with her co-defendant, San Jose resident Rose Marie Segale, 42, formerly of Sacramento, to obtain the clinic’s customers’ personal and financial information.

Segale was an employee at the clinic, officials said, and also used her pet-sitting work to find other victims and provided the sensitive information to Alcanter.

Alcanter used victims’ financial accounts to make purchases and used the victims’ identities to open new accounts and make purchases with those fraudulent accounts.

According to a news release issued from Scott’s office, Alcanter and Segale obtained over $46,000 in items and cash.

Alcanter was found to be in possession of a statement from the clinic for euthanasia and cremation of a dog that had a victim’s credit card number listed on it, officials said. Alcanter also used counterfeit driver’s licenses that had her own photo but used victims’ names.

Segale has already pleaded guilty to access device fraud and aggravated identity theft, both of which Alcanter was sentenced for.

Segale is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 5 and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.