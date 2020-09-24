SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – Five people were rescued overnight after their boat broke down and they became stranded in the Suisun Slough.

At 1:56 a.m. Thursday, the Suisun City Fire Department was dispatched to a boat rescue in the Suisun Slough, near Goat Island. That’s where a boat had broke down and was stuck in the slough with a young child, a teenager, two elderly with health conditions, and one other person for over eight hours, according to a Suisun City Fire Department statement.

Due to the dark nighttime conditions, rescuers had to use a thermal-imaging camera to find the boat. When they did, two Susuin City Fire Department rescue swimmers rescued all five people from the boat and brought them to a waiting Coast Guard boat, which took the five to the Suisun City Marina where they were reunited with family members.