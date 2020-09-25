CERES (CBS13) — Three men were arrested Thursday after a shooting on school grounds in Ceres left bullet holes in a classroom.

In a press release, the Ceres Police Department said officers were sent to Hanline Elementary School Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. after an employee reported a bullet had been shot into her classroom. Police say some students were on campus practicing sports near where the bullet cores were located.

Responding officers located three men in a field on the west side of the school grounds, which shares a campus with Central Valley High School. The three men, later identified as 25-year-old Juan Garibay-Acevedo of Escalon, 27-year-old Max Perez-Mendez of Ceres and 29-year-old Samuel Perez-Mendez of Ceres, were detained and officers located three firearms, shell casing, bullet jackets and live ammo nearby.

Officers believe the men were shooting toward the schools from the field, based on where multiple bullet cores were found. The suspects reportedly told officers they were shooting into the dirt in the field.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and seized six firearms, more than 100 shell casings, bullet jackets and a short-barreled AK-47 rifle from the suspects’ vehicles.

All three men are facing charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, willful discharge of a firearm with negligence, child endangerment and possession of an assault weapon.