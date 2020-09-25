TRACY (CBS13) — A Tracy bartender is accused of illegally serving alcohol to minors back in May at the Banta Inn. One of the minors, an 18-year-old from Tracy, suffered head injuries after leaving the bar and crashing his truck, officials said.

According to a press release from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, agents arrested 44-year-old Hollie Simms Friday in connection to the incident on the night of May 29.

Simms is accused of serving multiple alcoholic drinks to 18-year-old Daxtin Dibble and 20-year-old Brandin Farmer, both of Tracy, at the Banta Inn. That night, ABC says Dibble crashed his truck on El Rancho Road near Canal Boulevard and suffered serious head injuries, prompting a Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies (TRACE) investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Simms was arrested on misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to minors causing great bodily injury or death, the release said.

ABC will be taking disciplinary action against Banta Inn’s license, which could result in a fine or suspension of their license.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of Dibble’s single-vehicle DUI crash.