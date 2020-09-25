SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento is getting closer and closer to changing tiers as case numbers drop and a low positivity rate persists.

It’s some good news for Sacramento County, as people learn they could be days away from seeing more reopenings in the area. But, officials say that’s only if people keep up their hard work and continue staying safe.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the Sacramento County Health Department believe it could be just days away, which brings hope to restaurant owners as they long to bring some customers back inside.

“That’s the cherry on top of this Friday,” Hugo Cervantes, the owner of Cilantro’s Mexican Food said. He’s preparing for the potential to bring some customers back as soon as next week if Sacramento continues to play it safe.

“Last time we had the indoors, right away the sales went up,” said Cervantes. His sales, he said, went up nearly 40%. Cilantro’s is one of the few restaurants in downtown still standing during the pandemic. Inside, his empty tables are ready to be filled and his COVID-19 safety measures are already in place.

“We are going to play it safe,” Cervantes said. “Because I want to stay like that. I want to keep it.”

That’s where Sacramento’s efforts come in. People like Carolyn Wyler said they’ve seen people doing their part.

“I’ve gone some places outside of Sacramento that they’re not as careful and I’ve seen people not wearing masks,” Wyler said.

A social media ‘pep talk’ from Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg encourages people to keep wearing masks and social distancing because he said, it’s working. As the county nears the red tier, a drop-down from purple, due to low case numbers and a low positivity rate. He said Sacramento has to stay on top of things to keep both people and businesses alive.

“The economic damage and our responsibility is as important as anything,” Steinberg said. “It’s second to maintaining people’s health.”

For other businesses in midtown, like Aioli Bodega Espanola, Aziz Bellarbi-Salah said he’s been going with the flow.

“I’m used to being able to tell you what’s going on every single month 10 weeks out, but I can’t even plan 10 days out,” Aziz Bellarbi-Salah, one of the owners at Aioli Bodega Espanola.

He’s still hopeful for moving indoors, calling it crucial come colder months.

“That 25% inside is more of a necessity when we start talking about November, December and January,” Bellarbi-Salah said.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye with Sacramento Public Health said she’s thankful for the effort Sacramentans have put in and hope they’ll keep it up.

“It’s really helpful – being able to look at our trends and see we’re still seeing that steady decline,” Dr. Kasirye said.

Under the red tier – gyms, movie theaters, and schools could get the green light to reopen at a limited capacity. In the spooky spirit, the county is promoting a new slogan to ‘go orange’ by Halloween.